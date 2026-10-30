Paul Heyman has revealed how he secretly helped The Undertaker make the jump from WCW to WWE in 1990, admitting that he violated his own contract in the process.

During a recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Heyman reflected on his relationship with Mark Calaway, who would eventually become one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Heyman recalled being paired with Calaway upon returning to WCW in May 1990, explaining that then-WCW booker Ole Anderson saw little potential in the future WWE Hall of Famer.

“I met Mark in May 1990, when I went back to WCW after being fired by WCW. The person that I was paired with was Mark Calloway. The person who was in charge of the creative of WCW was an old-timer who used to own the Georgia territory when it was run on Ted Turner Superstation, TBS, named Ole Anderson, who was a notorious asshole and had fallen several years behind the times, and called Mark Calloway just some big red-headed stepchild son of a bitch that’s never going to draw any money. I could not have disagreed with him any more.”

According to Heyman, WCW’s lack of faith in Calaway became particularly evident when his contract was approaching its expiration in September 1990. Rather than allow the company to undervalue him, Heyman decided to take matters into his own hands.

The longtime wrestling personality revealed that he used a contact within WWE to arrange a secret meeting between Calaway and Vince McMahon, despite still being under contract with WCW himself.

“Ole didn’t believe in Mark to the point where, when Mark’s contract came up in September 1990 and they tried to lowball him, there was someone in WCW that violated their contract with Turner Broadcasting and WCW and snuck Mark into a meeting through a mutual friend, or a friend that I had in WWE that snuck him into the meeting with Vince McMahon. That meeting led to Mark being signed by WWE and becoming The Undertaker. Because he was snuck through a conduit into a meeting with Vince McMahon while he was wrapping up his WCW contract. It was a WCW person that betrayed the company to do that.”

When Bensinger asked what he thought about the situation at the time, Heyman delivered the punchline to his story.

“I thought it was great because I was that person.”

Heyman went on to explain that his decision was motivated by his belief that WCW was about to squander a performer with extraordinary potential.

“Because WCW did not see any talent in him and I saw an enormous talent that was about to be wasted. It would have been squandering one of the greatest talents in the history of this business, let alone of that era.”

Calaway ultimately signed with WWE in October 1990 and made his televised debut as The Undertaker at Survivor Series the following month.

He would go on to spend more than three decades with the company, becoming one of its most iconic performers, capturing multiple world championships and establishing his legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak before retiring from in-ring competition in 2020.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, cementing a legacy that, according to Heyman’s account, might have unfolded very differently without a little backstage betrayal.

Also during the interview, Paul Heyman said Vince McMahon is ‘not a good person’, even going as far as to describe him as a ‘dictator.’