During today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack Paul Heyman would comment on the WWE’s recent announcement of Eric Bischoff being entered into the WWE Hall of Fame. Aside from congratulating Bischoff the advocate for the Tribal Chief also uses his platform to say that he is still more relevant to be appearing on weekly television. Hear his full thoughts below.

Offer his official congratulations to Bischoff on his HoF induction:

Eric Bischoff in the WWE Hall of Fame. I presume this will surprise a lot of people. I don’t think the WWE Hall of Fame is complete without Eric Bischoff. This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well earned. It’s most deserved. The criterion to be in the WWE Hall of Fame is impact upon the industry, and it would be very hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make as significant an impact on this industry as almost anybody else in its history. I respect WWE for having the intelligence and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame. I congratulate, profoundly congratulate my old rival, Eric Bischoff, for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class 2021.

Says that despite Bischoff’s successes he is the only man relevant enough to still be on television:

I would like to add, however, that if you look back in history, and I don’t do that often, that the 1990s in this industry were ruled by Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, and Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Only one of us is still relevant enough to be on television each and every week. On top. In the main event of WrestleMania with the biggest star in the industry, the champ, Roman Reigns.

