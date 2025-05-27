Coming off the chaos of Saturday Night’s Main Event, this week’s edition of WWE RAW opened with a promo segment. Seth Rollins, flanked by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, stood center stage to address the WWE Universe.

Heyman kicked things off by introducing each man in the ring — giving particular attention to Bronson Reed. He praised Reed’s relentless climb for recognition, highlighting his victories over Rollins earlier in 2024 as defining moments.

Heyman then turned his attention to Rollins, hailing him as a man of generosity and vision. Heyman went on to urge the crowd to acknowledge Seth Rollins.

Rollins reiterated his mission – to lead WWE into its next era. He then declared his intent to seize the Money in the Bank briefcase.

El Hijo del Vikingo made an appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, where he was spotted sitting ringside before the Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, and PENTA.

During the match, Vikingo got involved by delivering a kick to Gable, aiding PENTA in picking up the win.

Vikingo is now scheduled to face Gable at the upcoming WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event.

Comedian Bert Kreischer made a return to WWE on this week’s episode of RAW, going shirtless and linking up backstage with The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar). He was accompanied by fellow comedian and podcast co-host Tom Segura.

Following their backstage appearance, Kreischer and Segura were shown enjoying the action ringside — complete with beer chugging.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame was also in attendance, although he did not receive an on-screen graphic.

