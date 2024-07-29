Paul Heyman has donated an iconic piece of pro wrestling merchandise.
The former “Wise Man” of The Bloodline surfaced on social media over the weekend with a photo and statement regarding a legendary piece of merchandise he shared for the WWE Hall of Fame exhibit in Philadelphia, PA., and in anticipation of an A&E Biography episode.
The WWE Hall of Fame legend wrote the following:
Both in prep for the WWE Hall of Fame exhibit in Philadelphia on WrestleMania weekend, and also looking for items in advance of tonight’s A&E Biography, I went through a whole bunch of old boxes looking for rare, unique items that would make people exclaim, “WOW” or “OMG! Look at that!”
I didn’t really have the time before ‘Mania nor while shooting this doc, but …
From 1983, shortly before his death, The Grand Wizard (Ernie Roth) turned to me in Madison Square Garden and handed me his “Wizard” glasses. “One day, young man, you’ll look at these and laugh.”
After all these years, it’s my pleasure to share this with you …