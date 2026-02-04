Paul Heyman has long been one of wrestling’s most respected minds, and when it comes to CM Punk, he says one key part of Punk’s legacy often flies under the radar: his authenticity.

Heyman and Punk’s paths have been intertwined for over 20 years, dating back to Punk’s developmental days in WWE. On-screen, they’ve played both allies and adversaries, but behind the curtain, Heyman sees something in Punk that many fans overlook.

Speaking to Shak Wrestling in a new interview, Heyman was asked what contribution Punk has made to wrestling that doesn’t get the credit it deserves. His answer was immediate: Punk’s realness.

“His authenticity,” Heyman said. “Because we all know his given name is Phil Brooks, and we all identify him as CM Punk. Because when he’s out in the ring, the two merge.”

Heyman continued, “I say that because he doesn’t speak from the perspective of a certain persona. He speaks from the heart. He means what he says, and he says what he means, and that’s whether he is as Phil Brooks or as CM Punk. It’s not even a blurred line. It’s an open border, and the two cross into each other all the time freely. So… when he speaks into a microphone and addresses the audience, you can believe everything that he says is mind, body, soul, and spirit. It’s authentic. It’s genuine. It’s him. This is how that body and however many different personalities live within that body, that’s how he really thinks. His authenticity is underrated, and it’s a tactic and a strategy and a talent that all others should aspire to meet.”

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s WWE Status After Not Turning Up In Royal Rumble Match