Paul Heyman has long thought highly of CM Punk.

During an interview this week with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, “The Wise Man” reflected on the “Paul Heyman Guy” days of CM Punk in WWE in the past, as well as how he feels “The Best in the World” is a more fascinating character with more wisdom behind him now than during ‘The Summer of Punk’ era of CM Punk in WWE many years ago.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On CM Punk being a more fascinating character in WWE now than 12 years ago during The Summer of Punk era: “If you had told me that in 2012 that 12 years later CM Punk would be a far more fascinating character than he is now at the height of his rebellious status, I’d say that’s just not in the cards for him, and yet I look at what he did with [Drew] McIntyre and realize that he’s so much more interesting now. He has a deeper connection with the audience now, which I never imagined would have been possible.”

On how Punk is now a rebel with little more wisdom behind him: “You realize that rebels age out and once they do, they can no longer be the embodiment of the disruption that progresses against the establishment, and yet he is now the older rebel with a little more wisdom behind him and a little more tact involved and he’s that much more compelling version of a character and persona — let alone his ability to portray it — than ever before.”

On Punk battling against the perception of being a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ earlier in his WWE career: “CM Punk battled against the perception that he was only a ‘Paul Heyman guy.’ He got unfortunately dragged down by that tag. He became collateral damage to my fallout with management. Because of my fallout with management, he was tagged — that’s literally what they called him — ‘Oh yeah, the Paul Heyman guy.’ This guy was a magnificent performer, an all-time performer, a WrestleMania main eventer, a top-of-the-card-worthy performer from the moment he walked through the door. But he fought against that perception and proved himself through his hard work, connection with his audience, and the fact that no matter how stupid of a concept they threw at him, he made it work… He was undeniable. You could not stop the progress no matter how they self-sabotaged their product.”