Paul Heyman has gone viral on TikTok.

While many fans are focused on Heyman’s newly formed alliance with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, others are talking about his unexpected cameo in a TikTok video alongside popular model Daniella Chavez.

In just hours, the video has racked up 3.1 million views and 268,000 likes on TikTok, with additional hundreds of thousands of views from reposts across other social media platforms.

It’s still unclear how Heyman and Chavez are connected.

Paul Heyman and the new ‘Paul Heyman Guys’ Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are all scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.