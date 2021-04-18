During today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, Paul Heyman talked about his client, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman noted that his spoiler is Reigns will top his season one and be the Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 38 next year.

“We’re gonna do everything that we can to top Season One. Because the main event, 50-something-odd weeks from right now, of next year’s WrestleMania will feature the greatest box-office attraction in WWE history. The single-most dominant sports entertainer you’ve ever seen in your life. The Reigning, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, then, now, and forever, including next year’s WrestleMania… Roman Reigns. And I assure you, that’s not just a prediction, that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.”