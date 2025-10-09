One of the marquee bouts announced for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is an Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and The Vision’s Bronson Reed — a first-time-ever showdown that has already generated plenty of buzz heading into the event.

In the build-up to the match, Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Reed, serving as his advocate for the evening. The “Wiseman” addressed Reigns directly, reminding the WWE Universe that no one had ever handled “The Tribal Chief” the way Bronson Reed did during their clash at Clash in Paris. Heyman emphasized that Reigns was left battered to the point of being stretchered out of the arena — a rare sight for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Heyman’s comments didn’t go unnoticed. Former WWE star Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) was clearly watching the segment and decided to chime in on social media with a jab at Heyman, writing:

“🥱🥱🥱🥱 yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!!”

The post, likening Heyman to Batman’s Penguin, quickly made the rounds online and drew a sharp — and characteristically cutting — response from Heyman himself. Taking to his own account, Heyman replied with a scathing yet tongue-in-cheek message directed at Scherr:

“Dear Mr. Strowman,

Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you, sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive — something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about.

With Love and Respect,

Paul Heyman.”

The exchange reignited online chatter between fans of both men, with some speculating whether it could hint at Scherr’s potential WWE return down the road.

Strowman officially wrapped up his most recent WWE run earlier this year, departing the company over the summer. His last televised appearance came in April during a tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Following his exit, Scherr revealed that he had wrestled his entire career with a 15 percent paralyzed left leg, making his in-ring accomplishments all the more impressive.

As for Heyman, he continues to play a major role in Reigns’ storylines as Crown Jewel approaches — though this time, his allegiance appears to be firmly aligned with “The Vision” Bronson Reed.