This week on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton spoke with Shinsuke Nakamura.

During it, Heyman teased having his client, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, defend the title against Nakamura down the road.

“Nakamura, does it [excite you] just to think that one day, we may actually do King Nakamura against ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns,” Heyman asked Nakamura.

Nakamura asked Heyman to give his word that this potentially happens soon and then shook hands.

“[I] promise, my King. Your kingdom is in good hands, sir. I shall send your regards to our Tribal Chief.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc