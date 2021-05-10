Former ECW owner Paul Heyman sent out an interesting tweet on Sunday.
Heyman would like to see the ECW audience be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
“Let’s start talking about NEXT YEAR’s @WWE #HOF, shall we? I hereby nominate … The #ECW audience! If there was ever a worthy #HallOfFame induction … INDUCT or WE RIOT!”
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 9, 2021