During an interview with Superstar Crossover Paul Heyman hyped up this evening’s WWE supershow from Madison Square Garden, which will see his former client, Brock Lesnar, defend the WWE championship against an unknown opponent. Highlights from Heyman’s interview can be found below.

Hypes up Brock Lesnar’s WWE championship match at MSG this evening:

“Bobby Lashley is under concussion protocol at the moment, which means unless he clears, he will [not] be able to challenge for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Title in Madison Square Garden. Which selfishly, is okay with me. All due to respect Bobby Lashley, he should take care of his health first. That leaves Brock Lesnar’s dance card open and an inability for Brock Lesnar to prepare for the challenge of an unknown challenger inside Madison Square Garden. And all false humility aside, I happen to have a little pull here in WWE. Perhaps I could make it a most interesting night for Brock Lesnar.”

His thoughts on WWE’s RETRIBUTION stable:

“This was a bunch of new talent. And when you bring in new talent, you try to give them the biggest boost imaginable in blasting them out of the gate. Retribution was a number of young talent all moved up at the same time which I would suggest was an effort to see, after a while, which one of these talents will emerge from the pack and end up being the star.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)