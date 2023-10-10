Paul Heyman hypes this evening’s edition of NXT on USA, a program that will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The Wise-Man spoke to Sports Illustrated about the show, which will see former world champions Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes clash in singles-action, with Heyman accompanying Breakker and John Cena in the corner of Hayes. Heyman begins his chat by calling the two rising stars the future of the industry.

Bron Breakker versus Carmelo Hayes, in and of itself, is a demonstration of the magnificent future this industry is going to enjoy. There are few, if any, better representatives in the talent competing for the WrestleMania main events coming up in the next several years.

Heyman would then go on to explain why NXT has loaded up its show with a number of guest appearances from main roster talents like himself, Cena, Asuka and Cody Rhodes.

The guest appearances on this show are merely to call attention to the enormously gifted talent pool that is offered to the viewer on a weekly basis every Tuesday night. I would humbly suggest this NXT roster can compete with any claim there has ever been a more significant or more talented roster.

