Nick Aldis says Paul Heyman deliberately ignored a WWE instruction intended to minimize Aldis’ physical presence. During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis recalled being told to remain behind Heyman during a live SmackDown segment.

Aldis said Triple H wanted him to use his size as part of his general manager character. Other people within WWE reportedly believed an authority figure should not appear larger than the wrestlers on television.

That disagreement resurfaced before a December 2023 segment involving Heyman and Aldis. Shortly before the broadcast went live, Aldis was instructed to remain in the background while Heyman stood closer to the camera.

Heyman privately gave Aldis a different instruction.

When I come over to your desk, stand up.

Aldis followed Heyman’s direction, and Heyman emphasized their height difference by looking upward at him. Aldis believed the moment worked well but feared being reprimanded for ignoring the original order.

The former SmackDown general manager, who was recently reinstated as an active WWE wrestler, met Vince McMahon for the first time later that night. McMahon instead praised the segment.

That was awesome.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to WrestleZone for the transcription.