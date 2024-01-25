Paul Heyman is looking forward to WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Showcase of the Immortals takes place in Philadelphia this April, a city Heyman knows well from his days running ECW. The Wiseman hyped up Mania 40 during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, where he assured McAfee and company that Philly would shower Roman Reigns with love.

They are such a good crowd because they were trained to be by Paul Heyman. They will continue on that legacy because they will have plenty of reason to stand, cheer, holler, stomp, and go crazy in acknowledgment of the greatness of their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

At this time, the Tribal Chief’s rumored opponents are Cody Rhodes or The Rock. However, the WWE Universe will have a better idea after the Royal Rumble this weekend. Check out Heyman’s interview below.

