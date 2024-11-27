Paul Heyman has been associated with talents who have held championships throughout his career.

Prior to becoming the advocate and “Wiseman” for the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, Heyman played a pivotal role behind the scenes as the lead writer for WWE SmackDown from July 2002 to August 2003.

While speaking to CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Heyman was asked if the rumors about him not wanting a midcard title on the SmackDown brand were true. Previous reports indicated that Heyman wanted to keep the focus on the cruiserweight and tag team divisions. He said,

“Yeah. I’m not a big fan of a multitude of titles unless you can give them enough time. We had proper focus at that time on the championships that we had and didn’t feel that we needed more championships to tell better stories, and felt that the introduction of more championships only watered down the championships that we already had the spotlight on at the moment.”

He added, “What works, works, and what doesn’t, doesn’t. If you can make it relevant, all pun intended to the island of relevancy, then it will work. If you can’t make it relevant, then it won’t. If there were 14 titles and they all mean something, then you should look at doing number 15. If you have seven titles and you’re struggling to put relevancy on all seven, then you need to cut down the number that you have. What’s working? If it’s working, let’s do more of that. If it’s not working, change it.”

During the same interview, Heyman was asked if he’s spoken with Brock Lesnar. He stated,

“It’s funny, when people ask me about that, and it’s the same answer I would have given in 2002 or 2009 when he was the UFC Heavyweight Champion and people would see me in the background of his training camps or fights. When it comes to Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar doesn’t like to be discussed about anything about his life that is off-camera. If I do speak to Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. If I don’t speak with Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. Number one, I would never want to violate his wish of privacy. Number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to violate the feeling of privacy that would be desired by Brock Lesnar. Based on both love and appreciation for the man, and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name Brock Lesnar.”

When asked if he thinks Lesnar might return to WWE, Heyman replied, “I don’t really put any thought into that at this time because it’s not a subject that is going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year, therefore it is not on the radar of things to address.”

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.