There was a fun exchange between Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman on this week’s Talking Smack.

It ended with Heyman threatening to replace Braxton with Renee Young, who was the former co-host of the show with Daniel Bryan.

It started when Braxton told Heyman that Talking Smack is her show as well as how she does not want to continue arguing. Of course, Young left WWE last year and has since started her own podcast.

“Paul, we’re not doing this [arguing] this week,” Braxton said. “I’m not doing this with you this week. We have a show to host. I’m not doing this. I’m not doing this. This is my show. I believe I was on this show before you were on this show, so we’re not doing this week. Host, co-host.” “I’m gonna get Renee Young on the phone and see,” Heyman said. “Really, Kayla, here’s some free counsel for you: TAKE THE TONE OUT OF YOUR DAMN VOICE WITH ME.”

