Paul Heyman is already looking ahead to the future.

And he believes Zilla Fatu could be a big part of it.

“The Oracle” for The Vision on WWE Raw spoke with MuscleManMalcolm to promote WWE 2K26 (see video below), and during the interview, was asked about Zilla Fatu.

The son of the late Edward Fatu, Zilla Fatu has been working in such promotions as Reality of Wrestling and GCW, among others.

Heyman didn’t hesitate with his response when asked if Zilla has the goods to hang with the top dogs in WWE.

“I think WWE would be remiss if WWE doesn’t sign Zilla Fatu at the very first opportunity to do so,” Heyman said.

That’s about as strong an endorsement as it gets.

Zilla Fatu has been active in the wrestling business for roughly two years and is currently 26 years old.