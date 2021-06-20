Paul Heyman was doing his weekly duty as the co-host of Talking Smack on Saturday where he talked about the dominance of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman ran through the list of stars that Reigns has beaten including Braun Strowman, who was released by WWE earlier this month. Strowman is still under a 90-day non-compete clause.

“The Fiend acknowledged Roman Reigns… off of SmackDown,” Heyman said. “Braun Strowman acknowledged Roman Reigns… off of WWE. Daniel Bryan banished from SmackDown at the hands of Roman Reigns. Edge is at home playing Mr. Mom because at WrestleMania he took a con-chair-to and the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of WrestleMania, and you haven’t seen Edge since.”

