Paul Heyman has a keen eye for future top talent.

His track record proves it.

Currently working as “The Oracle” for The Vision faction in WWE, which includes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Bron Breakker, and “The Tribal Thief” ‘Big’ Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman has only aligned himself with the upper-echelon talents in the business.

With that in mind, who are some future top-tier, main event-level Superstars currently working on the WWE roster?

Heyman has three names in mind.

During an in-depth in-studio interview on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the WWE Hall of Fame legend named three current WWE Superstars he feels has the potential to be the future of the company.

“Bron Breakker and I are on camera together because I was working so closely with him behind the scenes,” Heyman began. “Because I truly believe that’s the future of our company. That’s a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future.”

From there, Heyman moved on to a gem from the SmackDown roster, and an additional one that is currently helping to continue the women’s revolution in pro wrestling.

“Jacob Fatu [is] a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future. I can say the same thing [about] Rhea Ripley. [She is a] guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future if we find the right story and the right opponent for her in that capacity.”