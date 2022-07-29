Today is the final day of the three-day WWE SummerSlam Week tryout camp at The Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, TN.

We noted before how WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H was working the tryouts, along with Big E, Matt Bloom and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers. Fightful Select adds that WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan, Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Jim Smallman, Robbie Brookside, Tamina Snuka, and Ivy Nile are also helping with the tryouts.

NBA star Dwight Howard made headlines with his surprise appearance at Thursday’s camp. Howard is back at the tryouts today and WWE cameras are following him around. You can click here for Howard notes from Thursday, including photos, videos, his persona, how serious he is about signing with WWE, and more.

Sports reporter Arash Markazi noted on Twitter that Howard was helping one group with their promos today. You can see video below of one finalist trying to roast Howard for not being able to help the Los Angeles Lakers make the NBA Playoffs last year, with Howard getting the last laugh.

Howard told Markazi this week that he would like to play for the NBA next season, his 17th, but he is ready to transition and join WWE if that does not happen. Howard’s NBA career began in Orlando with the Magic, and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located.

Paul Heyman also had a viral clip from his surprise appearance at the camp on Wednesday. You can see that video below, along with photos. Heyman gave a “masterclass” to the athletes earlier in the week.

“Having old school ECW vibes watching Paul Heyman teaching athletes how to do their first promos at the WWE Tryout in Nashville. It’s a masterclass in how to embrace your character and control the emotions of the audience. There will be some future WWE Superstars in this group,” Markazi wrote on Heyman’s time with the athletes.

Talati Polamalu, the nephew of NFL legend Troy Polamalu, was also at the camp this week. He was seen getting advice from his aunt-in-law, Tamina.

“It was really motivating growing up and watching Troy and Tamina do what they love to do on TV. I’d love to follow in their footsteps,” Talati, a college football player, told Markazi.

Today’s camp featured the first-ever WWE Tryout Viewing Experience, which was designed to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the tryout process. Tickets for the Viewing Experience were at $20 for General Admission, and $1000 for VIP. It was noted by Fightful that the tryout drills were in front of the live audience earlier today. They then went to a team promo-style tryout.

WWE previously announced that they were hosting more than 50 male and female participants at the camp this week, and that it was exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes “with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Athletes [were set to] partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process. The invite-only event [was to feature] several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps” and there was talk of some indie stars attending.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from the WWE tryouts. Below are the related clips and photos:

“Sell me your name.” The illustrious @HeymanHustle provides invaluable wisdom to Superstar hopefuls. #WWETryouts pic.twitter.com/batrgbSqeP — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) July 27, 2022

UPDATE: Dwight Howard is back for the final day of the WWE Tryout in Nashville. He’s going to help one group with their promo today. pic.twitter.com/yHEqvUshty — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 29, 2022

One of the WWE Tryout finalists tried to roast Dwight Howard for not being able to help the Lakers make the playoffs last year. Let’s just say Dwight got the last laugh. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RSx7Sx7OzB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 29, 2022

Troy Polamalu's nephew, Talati Polamalu, is trying out for the WWE in Nashville. He has been getting advice from his aunt-in-law Tamina Snuka. “It was really motivating growing up and watching Troy and Tamina do what they love to do on TV. I’d love to follow in their footsteps.” pic.twitter.com/mJ1jfDCyTb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 27, 2022

Dwight Howard and Talati Polamalu at today’s WWE Tryout in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/0qUcHYhusq — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 29, 2022

Having old school ECW vibes watching Paul Heyman teaching athletes how to do their first promos at the WWE Tryout in Nashville. It’s a masterclass in how to embrace your character and control the emotions of the audience. There will be some future WWE Superstars in this group. pic.twitter.com/6NA4yeaZRK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located. pic.twitter.com/VnT0bA1LCB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Paul Heyman is coaching the athletes at the WWE Tryout in Nashville on delivering their very first promo. pic.twitter.com/lBrvPAREPW — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 27, 2022

Former WWE champion Big E is at the WWE Tryout in Nashville; helping participants while recovering from a broken neck he suffered in March. pic.twitter.com/A6o9zhlg36 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 27, 2022

The WWE is hosting a three-day talent tryout at the Wildhorse Saloon, a 60,000-square-foot live music venue in downtown Nashville. There are more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, and wrestling. pic.twitter.com/LOasducx7h — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 27, 2022

Less than a year ago Jaylen Flye stood outside the Tennessee Titans practice facility, holding a sign and hoping to get a tryout he would never get. He’s now at the WWE Tryout in Nashville; hoping he will get the chance to chase his dream in the ring now instead of on the field. https://t.co/qMATf9QS0n pic.twitter.com/ujd06W2mgT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 27, 2022

