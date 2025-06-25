Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe when he aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Since then, the duo has expanded their alliance by bringing in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, not everyone is convinced Heyman is fully invested in the new faction.

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray questioned Heyman’s comfort in his current role. He said,

“I’m watching Heyman. And boy oh boy, did Paul Heyman tell me everything I needed to know last night. Because Paul looked uncomfortable. That’s the only word that comes to mind. He looked like he didn’t belong out there with them. The forced looks on his face… I know what genuine Paul Heyman looks like. I know his real-life expressions, and I know when he’s performing. Last night felt forced.”

John Cena’s promo on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown — widely regarded as his own “pipebomb” — may have unintentionally revealed a deeper truth, according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

During the segment, Cena delivered a scathing, reality-tinged message that heavily echoed CM Punk’s infamous June 27, 2011 Monday Night RAW promo. The similarities didn’t go unnoticed by fans — or Russo.

Speaking on his “Legion of RAW” podcast, Russo claimed that Cena’s words exposed a major gap between the 16-time world champion and today’s WWE roster. He said,

“You saw the difference when they even get close to reality in a John Cena promo. It’s night and day. Night and day compared to the rest of the crap they put on these shows.”

Russo went on to praise the segment as one of WWE’s best in the past decade.

John Cena is set to face longtime rival CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, Corey Graves joined Konnan at the commentary desk and surprised many with his in-depth understanding of lucha libre.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “WrestleBinge” podcast, Konnan praised Graves’ preparation and professionalism throughout the broadcast. He said,

“He came pretty prepared. His brother wrestled in AAA, so he had done his homework. I only had to help him with a few things — less than you’d expect. He’s a real pro, and I was glad to have him as a partner. He made it easy for me, especially since I hadn’t done commentary in over a decade.”

Graves’ appearance at Worlds Collide followed his transition to WWE NXT earlier this year — a move seen by some, including Graves himself, as a step down. Recently, he’s been filling in for Pat McAfee on RAW, a role many fans are hoping becomes permanent.