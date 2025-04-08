Multiple celebrities were in attendance at Monday night’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Minnesota.

WWE acknowledged Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar, while Love is Blind stars Taylor and Daniel — one of the few couples from the latest season to marry — were also shown on screen. The couple, whose season was filmed in Minnesota, joined the fun by drinking from the iconic golden cups.

Devil May Cry reconoce a Roman Reigns ☝️ #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/N6swISRKLj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 8, 2025

A video package to promote the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41 aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The video was set to “Last Of My Kind” by Shaboozey, as you can see below:

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins confronted Paul Heyman after Heyman declared loyalty to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins challenged Heyman’s stance, reminding him that Reigns let Solo Sikoa attack him after WrestleMania 40, and that Punk abandoned him when he left WWE. Rollins also pointed out that Heyman originally chose him — not Punk — for Team Reigns at WarGames, implying Punk’s loyalty was self-serving.

Rollins told Heyman to stay out of the brewing conflict, but when Heyman refused, Rollins threatened to take him out of the equation himself. After stomping Punk, Rollins teased doing the same to Heyman but stopped short, telling Heyman he now owed him a favor — putting Heyman in his debt as the show ended.

Bron Breakker may have delivered the best spear ever on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. He charged down the aisle and launched himself into Carlito with a massive spear at ringside, flipping over from the impact.

After the devastating move, Breakker shifted his focus to his WrestleMania 41 opponents.

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE WrestleMania 41 card below:

Night One:

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Undetermined:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

* Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano