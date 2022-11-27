Paul Heyman was one of the many talents interviewed at the WWE Survivor Series press conference, which took place immediately after last night’s event from Boston. The advocate for the Tribal Chief mainly gave his thoughts on Sami Zayn, and how dynamic of a performer he has been since joining The Bloodline, adding that Zayn’s connection with the audience is unmatched. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Zayn’s connection with the audience and chemistry with The Bloodline:

The dichotomy that he has with every member of the Bloodline. How many times have you seen the Bloodline, absolutely cannot contain a laugh in the ring when we’re in front of a sold out arena with worldwide television cameras. Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for, and we’re prepared for everything. What Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we’ve been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years.

How Sami came in for a guest spot and has become a huge part of the act:

Sami, to me, from my perspective and the Tribal Chief’s perspective, represents the member of the audience who gets his one chance to step in the ring and live out his dream, and does it so well, every week, that we say, ‘Do you mind coming back next Friday? We’d love to have you as part of the act.’ That’s who Sami has become. He’s a guy who was going to get a guest spot on a TV series and he ends up being part of the cast because he’s just so damn passionate and so good at what he does

