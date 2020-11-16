During his interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke on the Undertaker’s decision to finally start speaking out of character about his wrestling career. Here’s what he had to say:

He evolved in a manner that is so progressive and so courageous because he could’ve stayed in his comfort zone for the rest of his life and he’d always be the Undertaker. No one would ever dare even think of criticizing him for staying in the comfort zone and never violating the persona and the myth and the aura of the Undertaker. But in an effort to look at where the business, the industry, the presentation of such, the media – where life is in 2020 – he made the conscious decision to allow the curtain to be pulled back. I applaud the courageous move that he made – it took a lot of balls because he could’ve been very comfortable and very wealthy without doing it.

