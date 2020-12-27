During this week’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman told Big E that his Intercontinental Title win was his first step towards a showdown with Roman Reigns. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s how I see it: You just said it was your first step. Yes, I agree. The first step towards what? I know what the answer is: It’s your first step towards Roman Reigns. It’s your first step towards the Universal Championship.

It’s your first step towards being the absolute, number one, box office attraction, the top champion of WWE today…My God, what a first step.

I said to you two weeks ago you’re going to be a singles champion. I told you that’s where you needed to go. I told you Sami Zayn was a great step for you. And what did you do? You mowed him down, and you took the Intercontinental title away from Sami Zayn. And now, you’re going to learn, in your heart, just how much you love being a singles champion. And then you’re going to fall in love with it all over again to the point that you’re going to say, ‘That Intercontinental title is beautiful, wonderful. But it’s not the Universal title.’