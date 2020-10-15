During his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Paul Heyman spoke on what it would take for Brock Lesnar to return to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal. Right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it.

At this moment, it [a comeback] hasn’t happened because it [a worthy offer] isn’t there. Again, the world changes with the snap of a finger. It could be tomorrow when Lesnar says, ‘Oh, that intrigues me.’ Again, its not just a sound byte, but Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.