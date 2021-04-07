Paul Heyman recently joined Richard Deitsch on his Sports Media podcast where the advocate for the Tribal Chief spoke about whether he would ever start his own podcast, revealing that he and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani were close a few years ago. He also discusses how he would plan the return of top WWE superstar, Becky Lynch. Highlights are below.

Whether he was ever interested in starting his own podcast:

A podcast has always been of interest to me since podcasts first burst upon the scene. I’d been very close to doing a podcast twice. Once was actually with Ariel Helwani, where — and this was before I returned to WWE in 2012 where we would discuss, A, mixed martial arts, B, sports-entertainment slash professional wrestling, C, all other things in sports and media and there was another discussion that I had about an ‘all items on the table’ podcast a few years ago where I was very close to taking the offer and I felt at the time I was selling my services too early in the podcast game, let the market mature and let other people continue to build the forum known as a podcast, platform known as a podcast so that it reaches a maximum value and then get into the market place. I would be happy to do a podcast, whether it’d be looking back on the disruptive force that was ECW, whether it is a contemporary podcast about modern day sports, entertainment or whatever the discussion may be. But now, it’s a matter of the financial consideration bluntly, because it is such a huge market and it’s continuing to grow at a rapid pace and so my market value increases by the day. I don’t wanna sell short. Why would I want to? And also because it is not just an investment of time. Time is not my concern. It is an emotional investment, because if I do a podcast, I want to blow other podcasts off the map. I want it to be the undisputed best podcast in the world. I want the discussion to be, ‘What’s the best podcast? Well, other than Paul Heyman’s, here are the contenders to be considered number one.’

How he would plan Becky Lynch’s return to television:

Becky Lynch is an extraordinary talent. It would not only be very easy to write Becky Lynch, 2022 WrestleMania and the scenario and the match and where we go and how we get there. The most difficult thing about that as it will be for what I envision for Roman Reigns, as it would be for how I would craft a Ronda Rousey scenario or a Brock Lesnar scenario, the most difficult part would be editing it, because the flood of ideas for these extraordinary talents who push themselves past their own limitations. It’s overwhelming at times and you can only pick so many different scenarios because you have to let them all play themselves out. So, coming up with something for Becky Lynch for next year’s WrestleMania is not the problem. Which one you decide on is the key, is paramount to the process because there’s an infinite number of scenarios that Becky Lynch would excel in. She’s just that talented and that willing to push her talents past her own parameters.

