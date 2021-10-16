During an interview with Sportskeeda, Paul Heyman spoke on being impressed by the work that Pat McAfee is doing on Smackdown. Here’s what he had to say:

Multiple people, when they are on their game, multiple people. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Stephanie McMahon. Pat McAfee actually has impressed the hell out of me. McAfee, during the breaks, will stand up on the announce table and entertain the live audience, and Pat Mcafee understands the interaction between the person holding the microphone and those in the audience watching the person holding the microphone. I’ve become a huge admirer of his contributions to the WWE.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Sportskeeda. H/T 411Mania.