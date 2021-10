During his interview with Sportskeeda, Paul Heyman spoke on The Street Profits being the team that surprised him in a good way. Here’s what he had to say:

The Street Profits, love the Street Profits. They are just magnificent, and Bianca Belair just, as well, improves and steps up on her game every single, solitary performance.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Sportskeeda.