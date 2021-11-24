Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view was headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating WWE Champion Big E in a non-title champion vs. champion main event, but Paul Heyman says this was still a big win for Big E.

Heyman, who had a ringside view for Big E vs. Reigns, spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and talked about what the match meant for Big E.

“I didn’t see that as a loss for Big E,” Heyman said. “I saw it as a magnificent victory. Away from The New Day, all on his own, without anyone else in his corner, Big E stood tall and brought the fight to Roman Reigns.”

Heyman also praised Reigns, saying he made a demonstrative and declarative statement with the Survivor Series main event win.

“Survivor Series was a demonstrative, declarative statement by Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “He is on a level that no one else in sports, entertainment, or sports entertainment can achieve today. Roman Reigns returned after a hiatus [in 2020] to be not only the best today, but the greatest of all-time. That is the motivating factor behind every single moment when he is in front of the public.”

Heyman had more praise for Big E, noting how he’s broken away from The New Day and achieved Superstar status on RAW. Heyman said he’s beyond impressed with Big E’s accomplishments.

“Big E is a credit to the lineage and the history of the WWE championship, from Buddy Rogers to Bruno Sammartino to Pedro Morales to The Rock to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena and Brock Lesnar,” Heyman said. “Big E has achieved what so few realized he could. Much like Roman Reigns breaking away from The Shield and standing on his own to become the No. 1 superstar on the brand of SmackDown, Big E has broken away from The New Day and achieved superstar status as the focal point of Monday Night Raw. I’m beyond impressed with the accomplishments of Big E.”

