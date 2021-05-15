During today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack Paul Heyman spoke some nice words about the late New Jack, who passed away yesterday from a heart attack at the age of 58. Heyman would go on to call the ECW legend one of the realest players in the game before sharing some kind words about his legacy. Check out the highlights below.

Calls New Jack the most gangsta of all gangstas:

“I was asked before this show went on the air if I would like to say a few words about the passing of ECW Original New Jack and I avoid eulogies as best I can because any time I’m faced with them, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘Hey, this sucks and there is no good spin I can put on it. When I heard that New Jack had passed away, my hope was that New Jack had turned to his wife and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to read my own obituary. Call a bunch of people and tell them that I died and then everybody’s gonna make a big fuss about it and I’ll read about my own life,’ and then at some point this weekend, they’d sell a bunch of t-shirts and he’d sit there and go, ‘Gotcha’ because that’s what New Jack would do and apparently it’s not so, which sucks and usually when we would pay tribute to somebody here in WWE we’d show a lot of footage of that person and to be blunt, we can’t show you a lot of footage of New Jack because he was the most non-PG performer in sports entertainment history because New Jack was a ‘gangsta’ and everybody who was a fan of ECW, that came to see ECW who watched ECW knew that fact from the moment his music hit and no, we never had rights to use his music. Why? Because he was the most ‘gangsta’ of all us ‘gangstas.”

On how real New Jack was:

“It’s over 20 years ago and anybody that ever saw New Jack perform live or heard him cut a promo understood just how real he was. Jerome Young was quite an individual, but deep in his heart he was every bit of New Jack that he could offer you. I wish you all a most ‘extreme’ weekend, ‘gangsta’ style.”

WWE Talking Smack can be found on the Peacock Service. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)