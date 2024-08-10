Although Roman Reigns is alone on “The Island of Relevancy” these days, he had a friend with him at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week.

Despite not being featured on the broadcast, Paul Heyman, who has been out of action since being attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline 2.0 several weeks ago after refusing to acknowledge Sikoa as his ‘Tribal Chief,’ was backstage at the August 9 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former “Special Council” of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns was spotted in a photo taken backstage at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK., which has found its’ way online following the 8/9 FOX broadcast.

As seen during the show on Friday night, Reigns made his long-awaited SmackDown return for the first time since losing the WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Sunday back in April.

