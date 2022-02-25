Paul Heyman appeared on AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami this week to speak with The Zaslow Show. You can hear the full interview below. The show sent us the following highlights:

* Heyman said WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is WWE’s “greatest box office attraction” and Reigns has stepped into the future everyone predicted he would step into 10 years ago

* He realized he wanted to get into pro wrestling when he was 10 years old as he was attracted to larger-than-life personalities, and was doing everything in his power to not have a real job. Heyman was fascinated by the art of creation from nothing and seeing it play out in front of an audience

* Regarding the Winner Takes All match between Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Heyman said he doesn’t see this as a trilogy fight but everything before The Tribal Chief as a prelude. He considers WrestleMania 38 to be a four-night affair with SmackDown and RAW

* Heyman said his favorite storyline is the post-WrestleMania storyline, to follow what he says will be a victory for Reigns

* When asked what a fan would have to do to be out of line, Heyman said they would have to say racist or misogynistic statements, especially near children

* Regarding The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, Heyman said everyone looked to Taker for guidance. He said not enough credit goes to Taker for his locker room presence. He also recalled working with Taker early in his career and seeing his magic & leadership

* Heyman also talked sports and said he follows the MLB’s New York Yankees because it pisses everybody off. He said basketball is fake and he’s not a fan of the cold so he doesn’t follow hockey

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full interview:

