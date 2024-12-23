– WWE continues to add new original content and organized compilations of archived content on their recently revamped WWE Vault channel on YouTube. Their latest offering features “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman introducing ECW Week on the platform.

From HeymanHustle.com:

Get ready to dive into the wild, untamed world of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) like never before! The mastermind behind ECW, our boss Paul Heyman, is here to give you an exclusive preview of what’s in store on the WWE Vault YouTube channel this week, including never-before-seen footage of ECW & WWE Champion Rob Van Dam taking on Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle inside the ECW Arena.



Tune into the WWE Vault YouTube channel all week for a celebration that will take you TO THE EXTREME! Whether you’re a die-hard ECW fan or new to the phenomenon, this is your chance to explore why ECW remains a pivotal chapter in wrestling history.

ECW mastermind @HeymanHustle previews WWE Vault’s weeklong celebration of wrestling’s most rebellious promotion! WATCH HERE ▶️ https://t.co/FBHDLfx46z pic.twitter.com/wGRgh9trJL — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2024

– On WWE’s primary YouTube channel, the company released the complete CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match from the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event back on October 5 in Atlanta, GA. This was the bout that McIntyre suffered the massive head wound that resulted in several staples, and some time on the sidelines. Watch the complete 44-plus minute video below.

FULL MATCH @CMPunk and @DMcIntyreWWE put everything on the line in a sickening Hell in a Cell Match at #WWEBadBlood! WATCH HERE ▶️ https://t.co/oURpIW9Ajm pic.twitter.com/fZlWoF5kwW — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2024

– Additionally, WWE released the complete 45-plus minute match pitting Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns against The Bloodline from the same WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE on 10/5.