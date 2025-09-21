— Brock Lesnar made a dominant return to the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza, defeating John Cena in decisive fashion. This marked Lesnar’s first match since SummerSlam 2023 and reaffirmed his status as a force in WWE.

After the match, Paul Heyman addressed Lesnar’s quick victory, which comes as Lesnar’s name continues to be linked to the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit. He said,

“Here’s what I’ll say about Brock. I said it the night after Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar is not here to put smiles on people’s faces. Brock Lesnar is here to put tears in the eyes of children.”

— With Wrestlepalooza now in the books, WWE has officially confirmed two championship bouts for Crown Jewel, taking place October 11 in Perth, Australia:

* Men’s Crown Jewel Championship: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

* Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

It’s worth noting that Stratton is scheduled to defend her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on SmackDown. If she loses, the new champion will face Vaquer at Crown Jewel.

— WWE and ESPN have officially kicked off a new five-year partnership that will bring WWE pay-per-view events to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. The collaboration debuted with Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The event drew a number of notable figures and celebrities, including the following:

* The War And Treaty

* Burke Magnus (ESPN President of Content)

* “Club 520” podcast hosts Jeff Teague & B. Hen

* Tyrese Haliburton

* Patrick Talty (Indiana Sports Corp President)