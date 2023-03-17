Paul Heyman has issued a warning to UFC star Conor McGregor.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani posted a photo with McGregor this week, showing McGregor posing with a WWE Money In the Bank briefcase. Helwani teased McGregor for WrestleMania 39, writing, “Next stop … ‘Mania?”

Heyman responded to the tweet and warned that the former two-time UFC champion would get smashed by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“@TheNotoriousMMA would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!,” Heyman wrote.

McGregor has not responded to Heyman as of this writing, but WWE did re-tweet the original post and caption it with the “eyes” emoji.

There were rumors of WWE and McGregor potentially doing something together several years back at the height of his UFC popularity, but nothing ever came of the buzz.

You can see the related tweets below:

.@TheNotoriousMMA would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns! https://t.co/oWd39jwchc — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 16, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.