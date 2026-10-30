Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson found himself in a situation straight out of a WWE storyline during Thursday night’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers.

Watson suffered a broken rib after landing awkwardly following a catch and was transported to a hospital by ambulance after coughing up blood. A CT scan revealed no internal bleeding, and he was eventually cleared to return to action with additional padding protecting the injured area.

In a scene that immediately drew comparisons to professional wrestling, Watson returned to the stadium in an ambulance, exited through the side door with cameras following him, and eventually reentered the game.

Speaking afterward, Watson acknowledged the similarities to WWE.

“I used to watch WWE as a kid, I felt like I was watching WWE SmackDown vs. Raw or something out there. Seeing the cameras on me coming out the ambulance, that was a little crazy. It was a surreal experience, no doubt. Just to go through that and have the fans cheering for me being back out there was definitely exciting.”

The unusual sequence also caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who compared the moment to a memorable WCW storyline involving Sting and Rick Rude in 1991.

During Clash of Champions XVII, Sting arrived in an ambulance before defending the United States Championship against Rude, who was managed by Heyman. The storyline centered around Sting being injured and facing the possibility of forfeiting his championship if he couldn’t compete. Sting ultimately wrestled the match but lost the title to Rude.

Heyman referenced the angle in a social media post while jokingly congratulating the NFL’s creative department.

“We did this with Sting in 1991 in WCW (vs Ravishing Rick Rude), and the industry has repeated it with great success in numerous circumstances,” Heyman wrote. “My most sincere compliments to the NFL’s creative team.”

Heyman then used the attention surrounding his comments to promote his son Jacob’s recently released roundtable discussion featuring Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and O’Shea Jackson Jr., before closing with another joke about the NFL.

“Nicely done,” he continued. “PS – Have you checked out The Roundtable? Over 1,000,000 verified views just on YouTube and growing STRONG. You didn’t think I’d have your attention for the moment and not promote this magnificent discussion? Anyway. I digress. I love football. Even though it’s pre-determined.”

The Packers went on to defeat the Panthers 27-19, with Watson finishing the game with eight receptions for 113 yards.