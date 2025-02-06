– Bronson Reed surfaced on social media shortly after learning of the news of the WWE release of former NXT Tag-Team Champion Duke Hudson. “He will forever be one of my guys,” Reed wrote as a reply on X to the “Wrestling with Reality” vignette released confirming his WWE departure. “Stand tall,” Reed added.

– As WWE acknowledged on the broadcast this week, the Travis Scott “4×4” single, which is the theme song for WWE Raw on Netflix, is ranked number one on the Billboard Top 100 charts released on Monday, February 3, 2025.

– Paul Heyman took to X on Wednesday to respond to a glowing WWE 2K25 review focusing on himself being “absolutely the MVP of WWE 2K25” from GamesHub.com. “The first review for WWE 2K25 is in and I humbly accept GamesHub’s massive praise,” he wrote.

– John Cena, as always, fit in some Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes for fans while in Indianapolis, IN. this past weekend for WWE Royal Rumble 2025. His appearance with four kids during the premium live event weekend for WWE this past Saturday brings his all-time total to 650. “The Greatest of All-Time” is quite well-known for being by-and-far the most giving celebrity athlete to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.