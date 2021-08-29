One year ago Paul Heyman aligned himself with top WWE superstar Roman Reigns, a pairing that has proven successful as the Tribal Chief has shown dominance on the blue-brand, and carried the Universal championship for a full calendar year with huge victories over John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and more.

Today Heyman took to Twitter to reflect on the last year with Reigns. He writes, “EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE… and we’ve only just begun!”

Reigns will be defending the title next Friday against new challenger, Finn Balor.