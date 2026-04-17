WWE is scheduled to bring their biggest annual two-night premium live event to “Sin City” this weekend.

Serving as the main events for two shows are Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night one, and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on night two.

But that wasn’t the original plan.

According to Paul Heyman, who spoke about the subject in an Instagram video he released featuring him talking to his son Jacob, the original plans called for Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns as the headline bouts for WrestleMania 42.

“Yeah, it pisses me off,” Heyman said. “I don’t think it’s a big secret that everything was driving this year to be Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, and then that fell apart.”

He continued, “Then it was going to be Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk, and that fell apart. I was in line to be part of the main event this year, but fate intervened not once but even twice. I’d be less than candid if I didn’t admit that I take great pride in the fact that the most heavily anticipated match this yes is what I call the real main event of WrestleMania: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, but history won’t record that as the main event.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.