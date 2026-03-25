Who would make the perfect first ‘Paul Heyman Girl’?

Is Bobby Heenan still the greatest pro wrestling manager of all-time?

These two topics, along with thoughts on WWE’s version of ECW are among those that WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Heyman spoke about during a recent interview with VGC’s Chris Scullion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how Jordynne Grace would be the perfect first ‘Paul Heyman Girl’s: “I’m a big fan of Jordynne Grace, who say that there is a female in the locker room today that should be the first Paul Heyman girl under the management and tutelage of Paul Heyman, would be a slight to the other women in this locker room. Jordynne Grace was the choice of 2K, a splendid choice indeed. What a magnificent athlete and performer Jordynne Grace is. I’m honored that I have a chance to work with her within WWE 2K26.”

On how he has surpassed Bobby Heenan as the best manager in pro wrestling history: “He’s dead. What’s he going to do? Come back and haunt you because you told the truth and he’s no longer the greatest? Let’s hear this debate right now. I’m so sick of hearing that name. Okay? How many champions has Bobby Heenan managed? Zero. You can count them on one hand. Can’t count mine on one. You can barely count them on two. How many WrestleMania main events was he in? The only person that’s been in more WrestleMania main events than me is Roman Reigns. If you want to just say, well, that doesn’t count because you’re a manager, an advocate, a wise man, an oracle. Okay, so let’s put it this way. I’m in people’s corners in WrestleMania. The number is 10. Who’s second place? Stephanie McMahon. You know what number she’s at? Three. Please tell me how anybody measures up to my accomplishments. Where in the world can you say that Bobby Heenan’s even in my league anymore? I managed more, and I hate the word manage, but we’ll use it for contextual purposes. I managed more champions for a longer period of time and a longer period of time within their title reigns than anybody else in history. No one even comes close. They’re not even in the same universe as me. So you genuflecting respect upon someone that is dead and two, whose numbers don’t match mine is like saying that your next door neighbor who just hit the million dollar lottery is in the same league as Elon Musk. They’re not, and Bobby Heenan’s not in mine either.”

On WWE’s version of ECW: “I don’t think anybody that chants ECW in 2026 ever is thinking about the WWEized version of 2006, which was one absolutely abhorrent, miserable experience for everybody involved. When people chant ECW, they chant from the period of September 1993 to January 2001, and to have Hardcore Heaven 94 as part of the WWE 2K26 video game is an honor for A, anyone that was involved in that, and I certainly was, anybody that was there, and there are many who were, and anyone who wants the genuine, authentic portrayal of ECW when it was revolutionizing, indeed evolutionizing, the entire industry.”

Watch the complete Paul Heyman interview via the YouTube player embedded below.