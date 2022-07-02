Paul Heyman recently spoke with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News to promote tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event, and he revealed why he thinks Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the real star of tonight’s show, even without a match.

Money In the Bank will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Street Profits. Heyman was asked how The Usos have evolved in their own right since joining The Bloodline, and if he thinks they’ve reached their final form.

“I first met Jimmy and Jey Uso when they were four years old, and I was managing — what an antiquated term that is — their father, who later on became known as Rikishi, and their uncle, Samu, as the Samoan SWAT team in WCW in 1989,” Heyman said. “And it was the night that the Samoan SWAT team defeated the Road Warriors in the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, during an era of history that no one ever defeated the Road Warriors, let alone in the Omni in Atlanta. And the Usos went out to the ring at around three o’clock in the afternoon, with their father watching, and within two minutes, they were doing top rope splashes on each other.

“And this is at four years old. And I talked about it on WCW television that like a fish takes to water like a bird takes to air, the brothers that would later become known as the Usos take to wrestling. They are naturals. They were born to do this. And they were born to be the greatest tag team of all time. And I believe that they have firmly established themselves as just that.”

Heyman continued and commented on how The Tribal Chief is the real star of tonight’s show.

“I also would suggest that the star of Money in the Bank is truly Roman Reigns,” he said. “Because the entire premise of the Money in the Bank event is the main event of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, in which one man will pull down that briefcase and inside of that briefcase is a contract that is essentially a sword of Damocles over the title reign of Roman Reigns, because the winner, the holder of that contract, can challenge Roman Reigns for the championship anytime they want over the course of the next 365 days. So, though Roman Reigns is not on the show physically, the spirit of Roman Reigns and the challenge to Roman Reigns is the main event of Money in the Bank.”

“Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn will also be in action tonight, competing for the Men’s MITB briefcase. Heyman was asked about Sami and if their understanding is still above board and on the level, and if there’s any concern over what happens if Sami actually wins the match.

“I don’t think anything involving Sami Zayn is ever above board and on the level,” Heyman responded. “Sami Zayn is an interesting human being that brings along with him chaos and controversy everywhere he goes and he has imposed his presence as an honorary Uce. And as long as that relationship is kept at an arm’s length towards honorary, I guess we will just have to tolerate Sammy’s existence as he continues to try to paddle out of the ocean of obscurity and onto the island of relevancy.”

Seth Rollins will also be competing in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match tonight. Heyman was asked if Rollins, with or without the briefcase, is the single greatest threat to Reigns and his title reign. Heyman commented on Reigns’ biggest threat right now being Brock Lesnar and their Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.

“The biggest threat to Roman Reigns as champion, right now, is Brock Lesnar and the Last Man Standing match,” Heyman said. “The holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, and therefore the contract inside of that briefcase, is a very close second, whoever that may be, because they get to pick and choose their moment. And whether that’s Seth Rollins, or Sami Zayn, or Riddle, or whomever, that’s a sword of Damocles hanging over the legacy of the greatest championship run of the past 35 years.”

