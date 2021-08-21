Since making his return to WWE TV last August, Roman Reigns has been paired with Paul Heyman, who serves as his manager.
Speaking exclusively to Inside The Ropes, Heyman explained how Reigns has always been a heel:
“The first part of your interrogatory I’d like to address is the quote, “Roman Reigns was now a villain.” Roman Reigns has always been a villain.
WWE—in its infinite wisdom—was seeking the big merchandising cash cow, the big marketed celebrity within its own ranks. The next Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock or John Cena, and would continue to try to market Roman Reigns in a manner that WWE felt would put smiles on people’s faces. Roman Reigns was a top star from the moment he debuted in WWE as part of The Shield—brought in by Paul Heyman to protect the title reign of the then-champion CM Punk. What you’re seeing today is the real deal, the genuine artefact. You are seeing the authentic human being behind the character persona of Roman Reigns.”