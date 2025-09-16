Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins of The Vision appeared together on today’s episode of ESPN First Take for an interview to promote the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event this Saturday, September 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the discussion, “The Oracle” for The Vision claimed that AJ Lee is not on Becky Lynch’s level, while the leader of the group and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion gloated about being a “moment-making machine” for WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where they touch on these topics. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

Seth Rollins on being a moment-making machine for WWE: “I am a moment making machine. The company knows it, the industry knows it, and these people coming back, they want to feed off of what I bring to the table. I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth freakin’ Rollins, the world heavyweight champion six times over. I am the greatest superstar, not just of my generation, but every generation in the history of this company. When it’s all said and done, when I hang up the boots, when I put the robe on the shelf for the very last time, I will be on the Mount Rushmore of this industry. No question about it. That’s what I bring to the table. I’m the Stephen A. Smith of WWE, if you will.”

Paul Heyman on AJ Lee not being on Becky Lynch’s level and if he’ll be in Rollins and Lynch’s corner at WWE WrestlePalooza: “Hell of a cliffhanger. I’m always comfortable ringside with Seth freaking Rollins. Maybe the strategy calls for me to be elsewhere at that moment. Maybe the strategy calls me to be ringside at the moment. I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family, to be very honest with you. I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest woman’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win, by the way. She won the match, didn’t just main event it, she won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk and the loser keeps AJ.”

