Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Title against Daniel Bryan on next week’s episode of SmackDown. If Bryan drops a loss here then his SmackDown career is over.

Paul Heyman made an appearance on today’s WWE Talking Smack and sent a message to Bryan ahead of the match:

“If Roman Reigns wins — and I assure you, he will win — that’s it for Daniel Bryan. He’s out of here. He’s not coming back, like the Midnight Rider. He’s out. O-U-T. Gone! Banished from SmackDown. No more Daniel Bryan. No more Bryan Danielson. No more ‘American Dragon.’ No more Brie Bella’s baby daddy around here. Gone! Finished! Kaput! Out the damn window! “In the history books. Someone to remember when you say, ‘Tell me something about Roman Reigns and the people he victimized. That he imposed his will on as The Tribal Chief.’ The end all be all, the reigning, defending, undisputed, controverted WWE Universal Champion. The head of the table! “If you’re a fan of Daniel Bryan, I encourage you, I implore you to watch next Friday night, live on SmackDown. It’s the last chance you’re going to get to see Daniel Bryan in action. You pushed the Tribal Chief too far. Now — as you should have learned at WrestleMania — now come the consequences.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc