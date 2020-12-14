Paul Heyman was a recent guest on Inside the Ropes to discuss a plethora of pro-wrestling related topics, one being his popular paring with former WWE superstar CM Punk back in 2012 during Punk’s 434 day reign as WWE champion. Highlights are below.

Calls working with Punk the time of his life:

“I look over at him at he says ‘Can you believe they’re f***ing putting us together?’ And I’m like ‘We’re both gonna be f***ing fired in the next four weeks, don’t you get it?’ And he goes ‘But the s**t we’re going to stir in four weeks, they don’t f***ing have a clue!’ I loved working with him, I loved it. I had the time of my life.”

Why they worked so well together:

“We had a blast working with each other because, just like me, he had no idea what he was going to say when he went out to the ring. He was just doing it, you know, allegedly shoot promos that then get wrapped around into the storyline that we’re telling that he fervently believed in his heart that he was telling the truth.”

Why the pairing was made during Punk’s heel turn in Chicago:

“How do you turn CM Punk heel in Chicago? Make it even more difficult: How do you turn him heel on John Cena? Because Night Of Champions is in Boston, which is John Cena’s hometown, where they are sure to boo John Cena and cheer CM Punk. So, Vince comes up with the idea ‘If I can’t make them boo him, I can at least make them gasp.’”

Full interview can be seen below. (H/T and transcribed by ITR)