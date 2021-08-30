Paul Heyman is a big supporter of Cesaro both on camera and behind the scenes.
Heyman briefly managed Cesaro back in 2014. While doing a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Heyman had this to say about the WWE star:
“I’ve always thought Cesaro was a main event player in WWE. Cesaro was paired with Paul Heyman because Paul Heyman needed an excuse to be on television to say the words, ‘My client, Brock Lesnar, conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.’ That was an elevation in terms of exposure for Cesaro, but it did him no favours in terms of showcasing his talents.”