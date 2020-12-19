Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens had another classic confrontation on the most recent edition of WWE Talking Smack, where Heyman told the Prizefighter that he is concerned of what he will bring out of Universal champion Roman Reigns at tomorrow’s TLC. Hear what they had to say below.

Heyman on how Kevin Owens is a dangerous challenger for Roman Reigns:

HEYMAN: You have an athlete, a fighter, a very capable man with lethal hands and lethal feet. His body is a weapon. He stands there and takes a beating after beating after beating after beating. Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion, is not just anybody. He’s ‘The Man’ in WWE. And Kevin Owens takes those beatings and says, ‘I will be the Universal Champion, and I’ll die trying.’ I keep telling everybody he’s not a masochist; he’s a martyr. He’s willing to die for a cause, all because he won’t give in to the human emotion of fear of Roman Reigns.

Fears what Kevin Owens will bring out of Roman Reigns:

I fear Kevin Owens because I fear what Kevin Owens is going to bring out of Roman Reigns. Let’s be clear: I fear Roman Reigns and with a great cause. It’s not because he has a short fuse, and he likes to get close to the flame, and he’s got that Samoan blood running through his veins. Roman Reigns is a very dangerous man. He is the champion, and he’s willing to make Kevin Owens pay whatever price and go through whatever suffering and sacrifice everything to fail him from replacing Roman Reigns from the head of the table.

Owens response to Heyman:

Paul, I know you always say nothing but the truth. But earlier on Talking Smack, you lied,” Owens stated before confronting Heyman for his comments earlier. “You don’t fear what Kevin Owens is going to bring out of Roman Reigns on Sunday; I know that. You’re scared because you’ve followed my career for a very long time, well before WWE. You’re scared because you’ve seen me put my body through things, and you’ve seen me endure things that nobody should when the stakes were nothing to what they are on Sunday. What you fear is the fact that you know what I said at the end of SmackDown is true. You know I’ll stop at nothing to get the Universal title back. Except for my wife, my kids and my parents, there’s nothing more than I’m willing to sacrifice to get that title back. Paul, I have a message for you. I know you love to play the innocent messenger, and that’s who you are. I’m going to humor you and say that’s true because I have a message I need you to bring back to Roman. I need you to make sure that Roman understands that come Sunday, your boy is in trouble. ‘Cause after tonight, as important as it is to win the title back, beating, beating Roman Reigns is even more important.

You can watch the full exchange on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)