Pro-wrestling star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Buddy Matthews took to Twitter last night and shared an image of his recent showdown with Malakai Black at WrestleCade Revenge, a match that happened several times on the WWE main roster as both guys were well supported by the Raw general manager at the time, Paul Heyman.

Matthews would tag Heyman in the post, adding that he would be proud of their opportunities outside of WWE. Heyman would respond to Matthews and write, “Great talent will always find a way to showcase their abilities. I am, indeed, quite proud, and never let “promotional boundaries” limit that and those who inspire my admiration.”

As mentioned above the advocate for the Beast and the Tribal Chief was certainly advocating for Black and Matthews behind-the-scenes, and believed them to be the fresh faces that WWE needed to change up their main event scene. You can check out their exchange below.